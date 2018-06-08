Charges upheld against murder parolee accused of stalking Elgin stripper

Charges that a paroled murderer stalked a former dancer at an Elgin-area strip club more than five years ago will stand despite a recent state Supreme Court ruling declaring part of state's law unconstitutional, a Kane County judge ruled Friday.

Kurt E. Johnson, 55, of Oswego, faces felony stalking charges for alarming the woman and causing her to fear for her safety after he ignored warnings to leave her alone and repeatedly showed up at her former place of employment, Blackjack's Gentlemen's Club's Club, and at her home bearing gifts, according to police and Kane County court records.

He was released from prison in 2012 after serving half a 38-year sentence for the 1993 slaying of Michael Beshoar, a Morris man who began dating Johnson's ex-girlfriend.

Johnson's recent case was put on hold in Kane County as an appellate court ruling pegged the state's stalking statute as unconstitutional because of its failure to set forth a criminal mental state.

The Illinois Supreme Court on November 2017 ruled the statute violated the First Amendment, but certain areas of speech were not protected, such as true threats to the victim.

Assistant State's Attorney Andrew Whitfield argued in court papers that Johnson was on trial for his conduct and actions, not speech.

"The defendant is not charged with 'communicating to or about' the victim in this case. Rather, he is charged with following, monitoring and/or surveying the alleged victim," Whitfield wrote.

In the end, Judge Clint Hull ruled that the charges against Johnson that he "followed and/or monitored and/or surveyed" the woman, who has since moved out of state, were different from communications and could make her fear for he safety.

Johnson is free on bond and next due in court on July 16. If convicted, he faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to three years in prison, but prosecutors could argue for an extended term based on his criminal history.

He also has filed a malicious prosecution lawsuit against the Kane County State's Attorney. That case is next due in court on June 20.