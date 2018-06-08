BNSF schedule shake-up coming Monday for Metra riders

Regulars on Metra's busiest line accustomed to catching the 7:08 a.m. train every weekday from the suburbs may want to double-check the timetable Sunday night.

Schedule changes go into effect on the BNSF line to Aurora Monday due mainly to installation of an automatic braking system.

The timing tweaks weren't universally embraced. More than 2,000 BNSF riders commented on the proposals when a draft plan was released in March.

Metra officials said they took passengers' concerns into consideration when crafting the final version.

The railroads also hope schedule revisions will reduce overcrowding on some of the busiest rush-hour trains and match "the schedule to actual operating conditions," officials said.

Metra and other railroads across the U.S. are installing Positive Train Control on equipment, tracks and locomotives to meet federal deadlines.

The technology stops a train when a crash is imminent.

The schedule had to be altered because crews are required to start up and check PTC before each new train run, a process that can take about six minutes.