Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 6/8/2018 4:32 PM

BNSF schedule shake-up coming Monday for Metra riders

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Metra is revising its BNSF Line schedule effective Monday.

    Metra is revising its BNSF Line schedule effective Monday.
    Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 

Regulars on Metra's busiest line accustomed to catching the 7:08 a.m. train every weekday from the suburbs may want to double-check the timetable Sunday night.

Schedule changes go into effect on the BNSF line to Aurora Monday due mainly to installation of an automatic braking system.

The timing tweaks weren't universally embraced. More than 2,000 BNSF riders commented on the proposals when a draft plan was released in March.

Metra officials said they took passengers' concerns into consideration when crafting the final version.

The railroads also hope schedule revisions will reduce overcrowding on some of the busiest rush-hour trains and match "the schedule to actual operating conditions," officials said.

Metra and other railroads across the U.S. are installing Positive Train Control on equipment, tracks and locomotives to meet federal deadlines.

The technology stops a train when a crash is imminent.

The schedule had to be altered because crews are required to start up and check PTC before each new train run, a process that can take about six minutes.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account