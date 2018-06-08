3 charged in armed robbery of North Aurora man

hello

An Oswego man and two teen boys were arrested Thursday in connection with an armed robbery in North Aurora.

The robbery happened when an North Aurora resident was meeting someone to sell a set of studio headphones around 1:30 p.m.

Tywan D. Jones, 20, of the 300 block of Barnaby Drive, was charged with attempted robbery, attempted armed robbery and mob action. Bail was set Friday at $50,000.

A 16-year-old boy from Woodridge was charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon (no firearm owners identification card), unlawful use of a weapon (loaded weapon) and mob action.

Another 16-year-old boy, from Rockford, was charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted robbery.

The Woodridge boy was the one who arranged to buy the headphones from an 18-year-old North Aurora man, according to police. They agreed to meet at a convenience store at Lincolnway (Route 31) and State streets. But the buyer then insisted on meeting at State and Grace streets, two blocks west of the store.

When the buyer arrived, the seller became suspicious and walked away. Two males then got out of the buyer's car, chased him and caught him, police said. They tried to take his backpack, and the buyer pointed a gun at the seller, according to police.

Police found the suspects a short time later driving south on Route 25 near Sullivan Road.

Police remind the public that the department has designated a parking space in front of the police department as a "purchase exchange location" for people who buy and sell items online. It is lighted at night and recorded by surveillance cameras around the clock. They advise bringing someone with you and dropping the sale if the other person does not want to meet at the police station.