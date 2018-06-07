Quinn pushes referendum for Chicago mayor term limit

Petitions are being circulated to place a binding referendum on the November ballot to limit Chicago mayors' tenure to two terms.

If the referendum passes on Nov. 6, Mayor Rahm Emanuel -- who is seeking a third term in office next Feb. 26 -- would not be eligible for re-election.

"It's not personal," said former Gov. Pat Quinn, who is helping ramrod a grassroots effort behind the referendum. "Chicago is the only one of the 10 largest cities in America that doesn't have a two-term limit for mayor. New York does. L.A. does.

"President George Washington only served eight years. King George of England was on the throne for 59 years -- and was stunned Washington would voluntarily term limit himself.

"If two terms in office was good enough for Barack Obama, it should be good enough for Rahm."

The deadline to file the petition is August 6.

