Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Cary

A man died Friday night after he was hit by a vehicle just outside Cary, officials said.

Cary Fire Protection District Lt. Michael Douglass said crews were dispatched at 8:15 p.m. to the 1300 block of Main Street Road, and the man, a pedestrian, died at the scene. Two other people were taken to local hospitals, one to Centegra Memorial Medical Center in Woodstock and the other to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, he said. He didn't know if the two people were pedestrians or were in the vehicle.

Douglass directed all further questions to the McHenry County Sheriff's office, which couldn't be reached Saturday afternoon.