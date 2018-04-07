Breaking News Bar
 
Naperville Holi festival brings color to a bleak spring

  • A burst of color explodes in the air as the Vedic Cultural Society celebrates spring with Holi -- The Festival of Colors Saturday at the Grand Pavillion in Naperville.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Elizabeth Zumba shares her smile with friends as the Vedic Cultural Society celebrates spring with Holi -- The Festival of Colors Saturday at the Grand Pavillion in Naperville.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Rebecca Day poses with her son Wyatt, 18 months as the Vedic Cultural Society celebrates spring with Holi -- The Festival of Colors Saturday at the Grand Pavillion in Naperville.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Maybe you remember this: Spring is supposed to be a season of color.

Back in the old days -- say, last year -- April meant budding trees, the first signs of daffodils and happy robins.

Things have been a little bleaker so far this month, but it didn't stop members of the Simply Vedic Cultural Society from gathering again Saturday along Naperville's downtown Riverwalk to celebrate Holi -- The Festival of Colors.

The annual party revels in the renewal of the season with lots of singing, dancing and eating.

But the coolest part is that participants can buy small sacks of colored powder and then, when the mood strikes, toss the stuff all over friends and family members.

The concept comes from India, organizers said, where folks have been celebrating the arrival of the season for thousands of years.

This was the ninth Festival of Colors in Naperville -- and the idea of spreading the nontoxic and washable powder never seems to get old.

"You throw your worries to the wind with a handful of color," Sarita Sharma, a member of the Naperville-based nonprofit cultural organization, said in the days leading up to the fest. "You can forget about everything and just play with each other with color."

