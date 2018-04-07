Grammar Moses: Would you ask, "Where do I put the question mark?"

Brits have lorries. We have trucks.

Brits go to the loo. We use the john.

Brits put their punctuation outside quotation marks. We usually do.

Stephen Foust wrote to me apparently so he could shake this column in his brother-in-law's face.

"My brother-in-law, an intelligent man, by all accounts, born in Pennsylvania, wrote: 'The judge sentenced me to "continued judgment", meaning no penalty this time,'" Stephen wrote.

"I, on the other hand, would write: 'The judge sentenced me to "continued judgment," meaning no penalty this time.'"

If you didn't catch it among the blizzard of single and double quotation marks, his Pennsylvanian brother-in-law put the comma outside the closed quotation mark, while Stephen nestled it inside.

Maybe this has something to do with Pennsylvania's somehow being closer to Britain (being one of the original 13 colonies and all) while Stephen sits in Illinois, which still is months shy of its bicentennial.

I was not schooled in Pennsylvania, so I don't know how kids there punctuate sentences and keyboard emojis.

First, a primer on quotation marks: Start a quote with double quotation marks, and for a quote within a quote use single quotation marks. If you have another layer within, use double quotation marks again. And if you end with a quote within a quote, you should end up with a single followed by double quotation mark.

The British do the opposite.

To Stephen's point, where goeth the comma?

In American English, the comma or period comes before the quotation mark. In England, the quotation mark comes first.

Up top, I wrote we usually do it this way.

If the punctuation -- an exclamation mark or a question mark -- is not part of what's being quoted, then it goes on the outside, so as not to monkey with the meaning of what's within the quotation marks.

Example: Have you ever seen the play "Hamlet"?

Here, the name of the play doesn't have a question mark in it, so the punctuation goes outside the quotation mark.

Example: Have you ever seen the Woody Allen film "What's Up, Tiger Lily?"

In this case, there is a question mark in the title of the film, so it stays within the quotation marks.

To answer your next question, no, you don't need two question marks to conclude the Tiger Lily example. Or a comma or period. A big, strapping exclamation point or question mark will suffice.

So, there you have it, Stephen. As you predicted, you will not have to "eat a lot of crow."

What's a crash?

We ran a story recently about a commuter train that struck and killed a pedestrian.

Our initial report on the web was that "several inbound trains are delayed due to the crash."

David Borck took exception to this tragedy being characterized as a "crash," and so did I. We fixed it right away to say that a train had hit someone.

I'm trying to be uncharacteristically delicate here, because a man died that day.

If a train were to strike another train or car or bridge, that indisputably would be a "crash." Both parties involved in the impact likely would sustain damage. In the case of a person or an animal or a bag of groceries being struck by a train, there is no resistance and no damage to the train.

We likewise did not call it an "accident" because, while the train engineer clearly was not trying to kill anyone, the pedestrian's death is being investigated as a suicide. And suicide is no accident.

People generally use the phrase "car accident" no matter the context. I've steered away from "accident" (joke purely unintentional) because we can't assume there was no intent to cause the crash.

We don't view driving drunk as an accident, either.

Write -- and drive -- carefully!

