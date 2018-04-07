Breaking News Bar
 
Family displaced by Mount Prospect fire

Mount Prospect firefighters reported that residents from a single-family home were displaced after a small fire Friday night that left the house without power.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of North Park Drive at around 9:30 p.m. for a fire in the basement.

Firefighters said the fire was confined to the basement and extinguished in 20 minutes.

The fire is under investigation, but it appears to have originated in an electrical panel, which ignited when water from an outside faucet leaked inside, officials said.

Because power was knocked out, the residents were forced to leave the house.

No structural damage occurred -- the roof was intact and the windows didn't need to be taken out.

