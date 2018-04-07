Elgin house fire relocates residents

A house fire Saturday evening in Elgin has temporarily displaced its residents.

The Elgin Fire Department was called at 5:27 p.m. to a house on the 1000 block of Shady Oaks Drive after a resident found fire coming out of the basement walls. According to officials, the main body of the fire was coming from the basement ceiling.

The 35-year-old pregnant woman who found the fire was taken to Sherman Hospital, where she was treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials estimate about $75,000 in damage to the building and its contents.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.