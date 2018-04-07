Dunbar Recreation Center opens in Mundelein

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comBrady Lew, 4, plays basketball as the Mundelein Park District celebrated the opening of the Dunbar Recreation Center, with a free Day of Play event Saturday.

The Mundelein Park District celebrated the opening of a new recreation center Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free activities.

The new Dunbar Recreation Center, 888 Dunbar Road, houses a gym, an activity room, dance and fitness studios, and an instructional kitchen.

It cost an estimated $4.8 million to build, with roughly half the funding coming from a state grant.

The center was built on the site of a former park district building known as the Chalet, which was demolished to make way for the new structure.