Dunbar Recreation Center opens in Mundelein

The Mundelein Park District celebrated the opening of a new recreation center Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free activities.
The new Dunbar Recreation Center, 888 Dunbar Road, houses a gym, an activity room, dance and fitness studios, and an instructional kitchen.
It cost an estimated $4.8 million to build, with roughly half the funding coming from a state grant.
The center was built on the site of a former park district building known as the Chalet, which was demolished to make way for the new structure.