updated: 4/7/2018 4:32 PM

Dunbar Recreation Center opens in Mundelein

  Katie Gandolf and her 3-year-old son Rocco make some chocolate-covered pretzels in the cooking room as the Mundelein Park District celebrated the opening of the Dunbar Recreation Center with a free Day of Play event Saturday.

      Katie Gandolf and her 3-year-old son Rocco make some chocolate-covered pretzels in the cooking room as the Mundelein Park District celebrated the opening of the Dunbar Recreation Center with a free Day of Play event Saturday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  People enjoy the new gymnasium as the Mundelein Park District celebrated the opening of the Dunbar Recreation Center with a free Day of Play event Saturday.

      People enjoy the new gymnasium as the Mundelein Park District celebrated the opening of the Dunbar Recreation Center with a free Day of Play event Saturday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  Park district board members, from left, Bob Knudson, Kevin Dolan, Jesse Ortega and Pat McGrath participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony as the Mundelein Park District celebrated the opening of the Dunbar Recreation Center with a free Day of Play event Saturday.

      Park district board members, from left, Bob Knudson, Kevin Dolan, Jesse Ortega and Pat McGrath participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony as the Mundelein Park District celebrated the opening of the Dunbar Recreation Center with a free Day of Play event Saturday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  Brady Lew, 4, plays basketball as the Mundelein Park District celebrated the opening of the Dunbar Recreation Center, with a free Day of Play event Saturday.

    Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comBrady Lew, 4, plays basketball as the Mundelein Park District celebrated the opening of the Dunbar Recreation Center, with a free Day of Play event Saturday.

  People gather outside the new Dunbar Recreation Center as the Mundelein Park District celebrated its opening Saturday.

      People gather outside the new Dunbar Recreation Center as the Mundelein Park District celebrated its opening Saturday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Mundelein Park District celebrated the opening of a new recreation center Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free activities.

The new Dunbar Recreation Center, 888 Dunbar Road, houses a gym, an activity room, dance and fitness studios, and an instructional kitchen.

It cost an estimated $4.8 million to build, with roughly half the funding coming from a state grant.

The center was built on the site of a former park district building known as the Chalet, which was demolished to make way for the new structure.

