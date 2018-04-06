Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 4/6/2018 3:48 PM

Wood Dale cop honored after saving resident's life

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Wood Dale police officer Jessica Zurawski

    Wood Dale police officer Jessica Zurawski

  • Wood Dale police Chief Greg Vesta with officer Jessica Zurawski, who was honored for saving a resident's life.

    Wood Dale police Chief Greg Vesta with officer Jessica Zurawski, who was honored for saving a resident's life.
    courtesy of the City of Wood Dale

  • play this video Wood Dale City Council

    Video: Wood Dale City Council

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

Wood Dale City Council members have awarded one of their veteran police officers with the department's highest honor.

Officer Jessica Zurawski was presented the Lifesaving Award for resuscitating a resident found unconscious after shoveling her driveway during a February snowstorm.

Zurawski was dispatched to the home of 52-year-old Susan Jarosz around 6 a.m. Feb. 9 after another resident found Jarosz lying in the snow.

Officials said Zurawski arrived within a minute of the 911 call while the dispatcher kept the neighbor on the line and gave instructions to check vital signs.

Zurawski said Jarosz was not breathing, had no pulse and showed no signs of life as she began performing CPR. Along with assistance from officer Mike Campbell and the neighbor who made the call, she was able to revive Jarosz by the time paramedics arrived moments later.

"This starts with good training thanks to our partnership with the Wood Dale Fire Protection District," police Chief Greg Vesta said. "Thanks to smooth operations and the CPR instruction our officers receive, officer Zurawski was able to act on her training and save a life. We're all very proud of her."

Jarosz was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where staff members also commended Zurawski and nominated her to receive an American Heart Association award.

"Thank you to everyone involved," Jarosz said at Thursday night's council meeting, "I now have a second chance at life."

Lisa Alimissis, the Addison Consolidated Dispatch Center dispatcher who answered the call, also was commended for outstanding performance, her calm demeanor and quick response to the situation. Wood Dale officer Mike Campbell received a department commendation for his involvement.

"The Lifesaving Award is presented by a committee of the officer's peers and command staff, and only comes after a thorough review to ensure it meets the highest of standards," Vesta said. "The honor comes from knowing your colleagues voted for you based on your actions."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account