Wood Dale cop honored after saving resident's life

Wood Dale police Chief Greg Vesta with officer Jessica Zurawski, who was honored for saving a resident's life. courtesy of the City of Wood Dale

Wood Dale City Council members have awarded one of their veteran police officers with the department's highest honor.

Officer Jessica Zurawski was presented the Lifesaving Award for resuscitating a resident found unconscious after shoveling her driveway during a February snowstorm.

Zurawski was dispatched to the home of 52-year-old Susan Jarosz around 6 a.m. Feb. 9 after another resident found Jarosz lying in the snow.

Officials said Zurawski arrived within a minute of the 911 call while the dispatcher kept the neighbor on the line and gave instructions to check vital signs.

Zurawski said Jarosz was not breathing, had no pulse and showed no signs of life as she began performing CPR. Along with assistance from officer Mike Campbell and the neighbor who made the call, she was able to revive Jarosz by the time paramedics arrived moments later.

"This starts with good training thanks to our partnership with the Wood Dale Fire Protection District," police Chief Greg Vesta said. "Thanks to smooth operations and the CPR instruction our officers receive, officer Zurawski was able to act on her training and save a life. We're all very proud of her."

Jarosz was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where staff members also commended Zurawski and nominated her to receive an American Heart Association award.

"Thank you to everyone involved," Jarosz said at Thursday night's council meeting, "I now have a second chance at life."

Lisa Alimissis, the Addison Consolidated Dispatch Center dispatcher who answered the call, also was commended for outstanding performance, her calm demeanor and quick response to the situation. Wood Dale officer Mike Campbell received a department commendation for his involvement.

"The Lifesaving Award is presented by a committee of the officer's peers and command staff, and only comes after a thorough review to ensure it meets the highest of standards," Vesta said. "The honor comes from knowing your colleagues voted for you based on your actions."