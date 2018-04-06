Teen who jumped from vehicle near Vernon Hills still missing

hello

Authorities said a teen who jumped out of a vehicle Thursday in Vernon Hills, forcing schools in the area to be placed on lockdown, remains missing.

Kasey Morgan, public information officer for the 19th Judicial Circuit Court in Lake County, said in a statement that "it is believed there is no threat to the community" and that all concerned "continue working with law enforcement to locate the missing juvenile."

Officials are not releasing full details regarding the circumstances surrounding the search for the teen who evaded authorities in Vernon Hills at routes 21 and 60.

Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said the teen was not being transported by the sheriff's office when he ran from the vehicle about 8 a.m. in the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Route 60. He said the sheriff's office and local law enforcement were called to help track down the teen after he jumped out of the vehicle at a red light.

Covelli said all questions regarding the missing teen be directed to the circuit court for additional comment.

Officials from the circuit said Friday they are unable to comment further. The circuit court is in charge of the investigation because it operates the Robert W. Depke Juvenile Center.

The Vernon Hills Police Department announced on its Facebook page Vernon Hills High School and buildings in Hawthorn Elementary District 73 were placed on soft lockdown while the area was searched for the teen. The lockdown was canceled about 10 a.m.