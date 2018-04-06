Supplies needed for Lake County domestic violence shelter

State Rep. Jonathan Carroll's office is collecting donations this month for A Safe Place, a domestic violence shelter in Lake County.

The supply drive takes place during all of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Requested items include new and unused bath towels, paper products, cleaning supplies, full-size toiletries and baby items. They can be dropped off at Carroll's full-time constituent office, 830 S. Buffalo Grove Road, Suite 120 in Buffalo Grove, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.