updated: 4/6/2018 9:19 AM

Semi hits Marathon gas station in Elk Grove Village

  • A semitrailer crashed into a gas station in Elk Grove Village Friday morning. There were no serious injuries, police said.

    Chacour Koop | Staff Photographer

  • A semitrailer crashed into gas pumps at the Marathon gas station at 1195 Rohlwing Road in Elk Grove Village early Friday, damaging several vehicles in the parking lot.

    Chacour Koop | Staff Photographer

A semitrailer crashed through a pump island at Marathon gas station in Elk Grove Village Friday morning but no one was seriously injured, officials say.

The truck was traveling north on Rohlwing Road when the driver was involved in a crash with a car turning east on Devon Avenue, officials said. The truck driver lost control and plowed into gas pumps and vehicles parked at the station at 1195 Rohlwing Road.

The crash caused a minor leakage of fuel and the gas pumps were shut off. Officials said the spill did not affect the safety of nearby businesses and homes.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Westbound lanes of Devon Avenue between Nerge and Rohlwing roads, and northbound lanes of Rohlwing Road from Devon Avenue to Nerge Road were closed while first responders cleaned up debris.

All lanes reopened about 8:25 a.m.

The truck remained lodged under the gas pump island and Elk Grove Village police and firefighters were still at the scene investigating at 9 a.m.

• Daily Herald staff writer Lee Filas contributed to this story.

