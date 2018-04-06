Hey Nonny gastropub/music room liquor license approved

hello

In a sign that the opening is not far away, gastropub/music room Hey Nonny has received approval of a liquor license for its location now under renovation in downtown Arlington Heights.

The venue, which will occupy a 3,974-square-foot first-floor space of the building on the southwest corner of Vail Avenue and Campbell Street, is expected to feature a variety of music, from Chicago-area singers and songwriters to up-and-coming acts.

The village board voted Monday to approve the full-service Class "AA" liquor license, which requires a minimum seating for 75 and food service. It will only be issued once tables and chairs are in place to verify the layout is consistent with submitted floor plans, village officials say.

The owners expect to open sometime this summer.