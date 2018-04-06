Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/6/2018 10:59 AM

Hey Nonny gastropub/music room liquor license approved

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

In a sign that the opening is not far away, gastropub/music room Hey Nonny has received approval of a liquor license for its location now under renovation in downtown Arlington Heights.

The venue, which will occupy a 3,974-square-foot first-floor space of the building on the southwest corner of Vail Avenue and Campbell Street, is expected to feature a variety of music, from Chicago-area singers and songwriters to up-and-coming acts.

The village board voted Monday to approve the full-service Class "AA" liquor license, which requires a minimum seating for 75 and food service. It will only be issued once tables and chairs are in place to verify the layout is consistent with submitted floor plans, village officials say.

The owners expect to open sometime this summer.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account