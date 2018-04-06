Linda Yu, the legendary news anchor who retired in 2016 after 37 years on Chicago television, is back in front the camera. Starting today, she'll host "Food We Love with Linda Yu," a new weekly video series produced for the website of the Sun-Times. Read more at robertfeder.com.
updated: 4/6/2018 8:35 AM
Feder: Linda Yu cooks up Sun-Times food show
