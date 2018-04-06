Elk Grove Township selects Keenley to fill vacant trustee seat

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Elk Grove Township has chosen a trustee to succeed longtime incumbent Andrea Koshaba, who resigned in February.

A divided township board selected Richard Keenley of Des Plaines on a 3-2 vote this week.

Township Supervisor Mike Sweeney and Trustee Bob Ingraffia vote in favor. Trustees Suellen Satern and Dale Niewardowski opposed. Clerk George Busse, whose elected position doesn't typically vote, cast the tiebreaking vote for Keenley.

Keenly works at Hollister Inc., a medical products manufacturer in Libertyville, and is a Navy veteran, according to his resume.

The other applicants included Michael Kielczewski, Bill Christian and Gregory Wojtecki.

Koshaba cited health issues, family needs and work requirements as reasons for resigning.