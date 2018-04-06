Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/6/2018 12:51 PM

Elk Grove Township selects Keenley to fill vacant trustee seat

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Elk Grove Township has chosen a trustee to succeed longtime incumbent Andrea Koshaba, who resigned in February.

A divided township board selected Richard Keenley of Des Plaines on a 3-2 vote this week.

Township Supervisor Mike Sweeney and Trustee Bob Ingraffia vote in favor. Trustees Suellen Satern and Dale Niewardowski opposed. Clerk George Busse, whose elected position doesn't typically vote, cast the tiebreaking vote for Keenley.

Keenly works at Hollister Inc., a medical products manufacturer in Libertyville, and is a Navy veteran, according to his resume.

The other applicants included Michael Kielczewski, Bill Christian and Gregory Wojtecki.

Koshaba cited health issues, family needs and work requirements as reasons for resigning.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account