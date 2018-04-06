Celebration of Hope starting at Willow Creek Community Church

Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington will kick off its 13th annual Celebration of Hope on Saturday, April 14. Celebration of Hope is meant to shed light on global concerns, unite the local community in support of some of the world's most impoverished countries and bring hope to the corners of the globe that need it most. Events will include seed packing for Africa, with 20,000 volunteers, and a 5K race with more than 3,000 participants to raise money for classrooms in the Dominican Republic, Cambodia and Zambia. "Celebration of Hope was developed more than a decade ago to mobilize our compassion and justice ministry and share the love of Jesus globally. It's a way for our congregation and the local community to learn about imperative world issues and positively impact those who need it most," said Executive Pastor Heather Larson.