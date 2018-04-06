Candle suspected of causing Des Plaines house fire

hello

These Des Plaines firefighters worked Friday morning at a house on the 200 block of East Thacker Street, where officials said a burning candle is suspected of causing a fire. No injuries were reported. Courtesy of Des Plaines Fire Department

A burning candle is suspected of causing a Des Plaines house fire Friday morning, officials said.

Fire Chief Alan Wax said firefighters arrived about two minutes after receiving a report at 8:01 a.m. about the blaze in the 200 block of East Thacker Street. The extra-speedy response was a result of a Des Plaines firehouse being a couple blocks away at 130 E. Thacker.

Neither the home's occupants nor firefighters were injured.

Wax said a family of five was out of the single-family ranch house when the first firefighting unit arrived. Heavy smoke and fire came from the home.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes. Wax said an investigation indicated a burning candle started the fire.

"Our guys did a great job," the chief said.

Wax said preliminary fire loss estimates had yet to be calculated Friday.

Several neighboring fire departments assisted Des Plaines at the house and its fire stations.