Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/6/2018 4:21 PM

Candle suspected of causing Des Plaines house fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • These Des Plaines firefighters worked Friday morning at a house on the 200 block of East Thacker Street, where officials said a burning candle is suspected of causing a fire. No injuries were reported.

    These Des Plaines firefighters worked Friday morning at a house on the 200 block of East Thacker Street, where officials said a burning candle is suspected of causing a fire. No injuries were reported.
    Courtesy of Des Plaines Fire Department

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

A burning candle is suspected of causing a Des Plaines house fire Friday morning, officials said.

Fire Chief Alan Wax said firefighters arrived about two minutes after receiving a report at 8:01 a.m. about the blaze in the 200 block of East Thacker Street. The extra-speedy response was a result of a Des Plaines firehouse being a couple blocks away at 130 E. Thacker.

Neither the home's occupants nor firefighters were injured.

Wax said a family of five was out of the single-family ranch house when the first firefighting unit arrived. Heavy smoke and fire came from the home.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes. Wax said an investigation indicated a burning candle started the fire.

"Our guys did a great job," the chief said.

Wax said preliminary fire loss estimates had yet to be calculated Friday.

Several neighboring fire departments assisted Des Plaines at the house and its fire stations.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account