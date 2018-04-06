Breaking News Bar
 
A-May-Zing Mundelein Day of Caring needs volunteers

Daily Herald report

Mundelein officials are seeking volunteers for the annual A-May-Zing Mundelein Day of Caring May 5.

Co-sponsored by the village and the police department, the event sends volunteers around the community to help with spring cleanup efforts.

It will kick off at the police station, 221 N. Lake St., with registration and continental breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Volunteers should plan to work through late morning or early afternoon.

Any residents, organizations or businesses that wish to volunteer or donate supplies are asked to call Jenni House at the police department at (847) 968-3770.

Visit mundelein.org/police.

