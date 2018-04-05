Breaking News Bar
 
Naperville cops confiscate 52 pounds of pot

Daily Herald report

A California man has been charged with cannabis trafficking and possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana after Naperville police said they caught him carrying roughly 52 pounds of the drug with an estimated street value of $230,000.

Police said members of their special operations group received a tip Monday about two suspicious people traveling to Naperville from California aboard an Amtrak train. Officers spotted the two leaving the train in Naperville and a police dog "alerted" on their luggage, leading officers to search the bags and discover the cannabis.

The investigation led to the arrest of David Gordon, 56, of Sacramento, police said. Gordon was taken to DuPage County jail and his bond was set at $150,000.

