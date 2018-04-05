Images: White Sox drop their 2018 home opener, 9-7 to the Detroit Tigers

The Chicago White Sox opened their 2018 home schedule with a 9-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago Thursday.
Chicago White Sox batter Avisail Garcia runs down the first base line in the snow.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fans wrap themselves in heavy layers to watch the Chicago White Sox home opener.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields delivers to Tigers leadoff hitter Leonys Martin.
Chicago White Sox hitter Yolmer Sanchez watches his 2-RBI triple in the first inning.
Chicago White Sox hitter Yolmer Sanchez reacts a third base after his 2-RBI triple in the first inning.
Detroit hitter Miguel Cabrera stretches after falling at first base in the first inning.
Chicago White Sox runner Tim Anderson scores on a sacrifice fly by teammate Adam Engel in the second inning.
Fans in the upper deck sit in the snow.
Fans sit in the left field seats.
A fan adjusts his hood.
First base umpire James Home stands in the heavy snowfall.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields blows on his hand in the snow.
Fans stand in the snowfall between innings.
Chicago White Sox batter Matt Davidson sticks out his tongue as he watches his RBI double in the fifth inning.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar deals.
Chicago White Sox left fielder Leury Garcia reacts after missing a catch on an RBI double by Detroit's Victor Martinez that tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joakim Soria reacts on the mound after giving up the tying run in the ninth inning.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer walks off the field after giving up the eventual winning run in the tenth inning.
Detroit Tigers runner Jose Iglesias scores as Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez fields the throw in the tenth inning.
Chicago White Sox batter Yoan Moncada strikes out to end the game.
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu helps Leonys Martin, of the Detroit Tigers, with his headgear.
