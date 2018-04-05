Breaking News Bar
 
Images: White Sox drop their 2018 home opener, 9-7 to the Detroit Tigers

The Chicago White Sox opened their 2018 home schedule with a 9-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago Thursday.

Chicago White Sox batter Avisail Garcia runs down the first base line in the snow.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fans wrap themselves in heavy layers to watch the Chicago White Sox home opener.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields delivers to Tigers leadoff hitter Leonys Martin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox hitter Yolmer Sanchez watches his 2-RBI triple in the first inning.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox hitter Yolmer Sanchez reacts a third base after his 2-RBI triple in the first inning.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Detroit hitter Miguel Cabrera stretches after falling at first base in the first inning.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox runner Tim Anderson scores on a sacrifice fly by teammate Adam Engel in the second inning.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fans in the upper deck sit in the snow.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fans sit in the left field seats.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A fan adjusts his hood.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
First base umpire James Home stands in the heavy snowfall.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields blows on his hand in the snow.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fans stand in the snowfall between innings.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox batter Matt Davidson sticks out his tongue as he watches his RBI double in the fifth inning.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar deals.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox left fielder Leury Garcia reacts after missing a catch on an RBI double by Detroit's Victor Martinez that tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joakim Soria reacts on the mound after giving up the tying run in the ninth inning.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer walks off the field after giving up the eventual winning run in the tenth inning.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Detroit Tigers runner Jose Iglesias scores as Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez fields the throw in the tenth inning.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox batter Yoan Moncada strikes out to end the game.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu helps Leonys Martin, of the Detroit Tigers, with his headgear.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
