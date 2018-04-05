Elgin High Band a mainstay of community events

hello

For more than a century, the Elgin High School band has been a mainstay of community events and parades, such as Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and Fourth of July ceremonies.

Dubbed the "Pride of Elgin," the band also draws community members to the annual marching band showcase and Concert Band Festival.

"We are good people and we represent our community," band director Robert Sanchez said.

The band was recently honored with an Elgin Image Award by the city's Image Advisory Commission. It was among 10 individuals, organizations and businesses recognized for their hard work and dedication throughout 2017.

"It's validation for Elgin High School as a community brand," said Sanchez, who has taught band for 13 years -- the last three in Elgin. "We kind of represent a certain core value system and hope that system of values aligns with what the expectations of the city are. Most of the things that we've done as a program, at least in the last 20 years or so, have really been local. Our resources and our opportunities have been such ... that's really been the focus. We don't really invest in competition. We are keeping it at home here and people are noticing."

The Elgin High School band during an ABC 7 Chicago Friday Flyover in October. The band was recently honored with an Elgin Image Award. - Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Sanchez said being recognized among this year's group of Image Award recipients speaks to the band's service to the community.

"It's important for our survival too," Sanchez said. "If things don't have value, when resources are strained, those things with the least amount of value, they go away. Our music programs are still going and they are doing all right. The community has seen the value in it to ensure that it keeps going. That's not the case everywhere."

This year, the Elgin High band has about 120 members.

Elgin High School's 1911 orchestra before the school's first band was formed in 1915. After more than a century of serving the city, the band recently was honored with an Elgin Image Award. - Courtesy of Elgin High School

Since its inception in the early 1900s, the band has shown an unwavering commitment to the city, said Trisha Dieringer, chairwoman of the Elgin Image Advisory Commission.

"The Elgin High band every year has done a Veterans Day program, and without fail whether it's rain or snow, it doesn't make any difference, they come," said Dieringer, a veteran who served as the Veterans Day master of ceremonies for about 16 years. "They are so passionate about helping the veteran community. They play the military medley. Every time they play one of the songs of the military branches, the veterans are so excited they jump out of their seats. To me and the veteran population in Elgin, they mean the world."

The Elgin High School band in 1935. - Courtesy of City of Elgin

The band has a long history of supporting Memorial Day and Flag Day programs, and serving the city in other ways, she added.

"Up until 1963, they were the only high school ... they have been there to answer the call for bands that the city needed," Dieringer said.

Elgin High band today shares the responsibility of performing at community events on a rotating basis with Larkin High School in Elgin.

"I personally have such admiration for these kids," Dieringer said. "They always come out strong every year. They serve us well as a successful organization of the city of Elgin."

Elgin High School drum major Alex Podlasinska, 18, left, and fellow drum major, Chris Kinsey, right, head the band before the halftime show during the last football game of the season in October. The band recently was honored with the Elgin Image Award. - Courtesy of Alex Podlasinska

Drum major Alex Podlasinska, 18, said teenagers often can feel disconnected from their communities, but band participation gives her a sense of belonging.

"It really makes me feel like I'm part of the community," she said. "When we participate in the Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades, that really makes me feel like I'm one of the people. It's really been an important part of my high school career. It really shaped my experience here."