Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/5/2018 12:17 PM

Cook Memorial Library board picks architect for $6.75 million Aspen Drive Library expansion

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Cook Memorial Public Library District board is planning a 15,000-square-foot addition to the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. This architectural rendering shows the addition on the right.

    The Cook Memorial Public Library District board is planning a 15,000-square-foot addition to the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. This architectural rendering shows the addition on the right.
    Courtesy of Cook Memorial Public Library District

  • The Cook Memorial Public Library board is planning a $6.75 million expansion plan for the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. The plan calls for a 15,000-square-foot addition to be completed in 2019.

      The Cook Memorial Public Library board is planning a $6.75 million expansion plan for the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. The plan calls for a 15,000-square-foot addition to be completed in 2019.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

The Cook Memorial Public Library District board has selected an architect for the planned $6.75 million expansion of the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills.

Trustees also have tentatively chosen a construction manager to oversee the actual building process -- but contract details need to be solidified.

Trustees on Wednesday agreed to hire Product Architecture + Design, a Chicago firm, to design the expansion. The company created the preliminary designs for the project.

Library officials were particularly impressed by Product's work on the recent $14.4 million expansion at the Indian Trails Public Library in Wheeling.

"Product has a great reputation among public libraries in the Chicago area," Cook Memorial Director David Archer said. "We're looking forward to working with their team to create an appealing, expanded space at Aspen Drive."

The firm will be paid $489,792 for its efforts.

The library board also is close to a construction management deal with Featherstone Inc., a Downers Grove company. A contract hasn't been inked yet because of a fee-related question, Archer said.

A deal likely will be ready for a vote at the board's April 17 meeting, Archer said.

Featherstone has managed library construction projects in Wauconda and Schaumburg, as well as projects at the Brookfield Zoo and Chicago Botanic Garden, among other locations.

District officials are planning a 15,000-square-foot addition at Aspen Drive Library, 701 Aspen Drive.

Half the addition will be at the ground level of the 20,000-square-foot building, and the other half will be a basement that, for now, will be left unfinished and used for storage.

Funding will come from savings, a loan and other fundraising efforts. A tax increase isn't part of the plan.

The library opened in 2010 as a sister facility to the Cook Park Library in Libertyville. It was an immediate hit with residents in the southern part of the district, and expansion talk arose quickly.

Designs could be completed this spring and summer and construction could start in spring 2019. Officials hope to have the expansion completed in fall 2019.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account