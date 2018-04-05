Can you outrun Arlington Heights' mayor?

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes, who has run in 12 Boston Marathons, is challenging runners of the upcoming Salute Memorial Day Weekend 5K/10K to try to beat his time. He'll donate $5 for every person that does. Courtesy of Tom Hayes

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes, an avid runner who's completed 31 marathons and countless other smaller races, will donate $5 to a local veterans organization for every runner that beats him in an upcoming 5K.

Salute, Inc.'s annual Memorial Day weekend race returns to Arlington Heights Sunday, May 27 to raise funds for the Palatine-based nonprofit, which provides temporary financial assistance to injured military service members, veterans and their families.

Hayes' challenge applies to the 5K portion of the 2018 Salute Memorial Day Weekend 5K/10K, which kicks off at 8 a.m. from Recreation Park and follows a course through the neighborhood.

"As a runner and military U.S. Army veteran, I thought this was a good way to support the cause," Hayes said Thursday. "I'm hoping there's going to be a reasonable number of people to beat me, but not too many."

"They've encouraged high school teams to come out and see if they can 'beat the mayor'. I'm 61 years old now and I'm a little concerned to have all these 17-year-olds out there," he joked.

Based on his previous times in 5Ks and turnout at previous Salute races (about 1,000 participants), Hayes predicts he could be beat by about 100 runners. That would equate to a donation of some $500 from Hayes' checkbook.

"I'll do the best I can and we'll see what happens," he said. "Whatever number it is, it will be a great day and for a worthy cause."

Will and Mary Beth Beiersdorf founded Salute in 2003 shortly after Will returned home from active duty as a Navy reservist. The group's first event was a fundraising run/walk held over Memorial Day weekend. It has happened every year since, except for a one-year hiatus in 2017 due to scheduling difficulties with the race director, according to Hayes.

Hayes will run two races before Salute's: the Got2Run For Education Saturday, May 19, in the village's Scarsdale and Scarsdale Estates area, and the Boston Marathon Monday, April 16.

It'll be his 13th marathon in Boston, and as is his custom, Hayes says he plans to catch a flight and return for that evening's village board meeting.

Registration for the Salute 5K/10K is $35-$40 and can be done at bit.ly/2EJeReJ.