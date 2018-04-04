Waukegan man pleads not guilty to murder in fight outside restaurant

A 23-year-old man accused of stabbing a person to death and injuring three others during a fight in February outside a Waukegan restaurant Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder.

Jonathan Celis, 23, of Waukegan, goes on trial May 29 in the death of Oscar R. Castaneda, 24, who was stabbed outside a restaurant on the 0-100 block of south Green Bay Road, authorities said.

If found guilty, Celis could be sentenced up to 60 years in prison, Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Ken LaRue said.

Celis remains in Lake County jail on $2 million bail.

Police were called for reports of a large fight in the parking lot at about 2 a.m. Feb. 25, authorities said.

Four people in their mid-20s from the Lake County area were stabbed during the fight. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Castaneda, of Waukegan, died during emergency surgery due to extensive blood loss, the coroner's office said.

Police said witnesses told them Celis was responsible for the fight. He was taken into custody later that day.

Celis is due in court April 17.