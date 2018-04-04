Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 4/4/2018 1:21 PM

Waukegan man pleads not guilty to murder in fight outside restaurant

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jonathan Celis

    Jonathan Celis

 
Lee Filas
 
 

A 23-year-old man accused of stabbing a person to death and injuring three others during a fight in February outside a Waukegan restaurant Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder.

Jonathan Celis, 23, of Waukegan, goes on trial May 29 in the death of Oscar R. Castaneda, 24, who was stabbed outside a restaurant on the 0-100 block of south Green Bay Road, authorities said.

If found guilty, Celis could be sentenced up to 60 years in prison, Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Ken LaRue said.

Celis remains in Lake County jail on $2 million bail.

Police were called for reports of a large fight in the parking lot at about 2 a.m. Feb. 25, authorities said.

Four people in their mid-20s from the Lake County area were stabbed during the fight. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Castaneda, of Waukegan, died during emergency surgery due to extensive blood loss, the coroner's office said.

Police said witnesses told them Celis was responsible for the fight. He was taken into custody later that day.

Celis is due in court April 17.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account