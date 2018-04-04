Jail staff saves woman from overdose

Corrections officers and medical staff saved a woman in the intake area of the Lake County jail from an opioid overdose on March 26, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old woman was being booked on drug charges at 3:55 p.m. when, during standard booking procedures, she became unconscious and nonresponsive, according to the Lake County sheriff's office. Officers and medical personnel on scene determined she was probably suffering from an opiod overdose.

The medical staff gave her two doses of naloxone, and she began breathe normally, eventually regaining consciousness. She admitted she had used heroin, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman was taken to the Vista East Medical Center for further medical evaluation.