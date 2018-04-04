Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 4/4/2018 9:15 PM

Jail staff saves woman from overdose

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Natalie Watts
Daily Herald correspondent

Corrections officers and medical staff saved a woman in the intake area of the Lake County jail from an opioid overdose on March 26, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old woman was being booked on drug charges at 3:55 p.m. when, during standard booking procedures, she became unconscious and nonresponsive, according to the Lake County sheriff's office. Officers and medical personnel on scene determined she was probably suffering from an opiod overdose.

The medical staff gave her two doses of naloxone, and she began breathe normally, eventually regaining consciousness. She admitted she had used heroin, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman was taken to the Vista East Medical Center for further medical evaluation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account