Education
updated: 4/4/2018 1:22 PM

Chameleon a hit at Gages Lake school

  • Rex the chameleon sits on a tree stand Wednesday as kindergartners listen to the Frog Lady, Deb Kroh, at Woodland Primary School in Gages Lake. The award-winning naturalist gave a herpetology lesson discussing similarities and differences between reptiles and amphibians.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Kindergartner Jamie Lubkeman looks at Diesel, a sulcata tortoise, as the class listens to the Frog Lady, Deb Kroh, at Woodland Primary School in Gages Lake on Wednesday. The award-winning naturalist gave a herpetology lesson discussing similarities and differences between reptiles and amphibians.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • The Frog Lady, Deb Kroh, has a corn snake around her neck as she talks to kindergartners Wednesday at Woodland Primary School in Gages Lake. The award-winning naturalist gave a herpetology lesson discussing similarities and differences between reptiles and amphibians.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
By Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Rex, a lime green chameleon, rested comfortably on a tree stand as kindergartners gawked at him Wednesday at Woodland Primary School in Gages Lake.

Naturalist Deb Kroh, also known as "The Frog Lady," gave a herpetology lesson for the students discussing the similarities and differences between reptiles and amphibians that was illustrated with live animals the children could watch and touch.

"Today, the kids are going to see frogs, salamanders, lizards, turtles and snakes. They are going to get right up close and they are going to get to see them, touch them and really experience this amazing world of nature that most people don't get to see up close," Kroh said as Rex gripped her forearm. "Once they see them up close and see that these animals are very sweet and don't have any intention of hurting anyone. By the time they leave, they are completely in love with these animals."

The Gurnee resident has been featured on "Animal Planet," "Oprah," and "WGN Morning Show" and has worked as a naturalist at the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

The Woodland School District 50 Parent Teacher Association funded the educational program with Kroh for six shows at the school.

"The show was really good. I liked the chameleon because it can stick to the trees. Also, it can change colors," kindergartner Tyler Brincks said after getting up close to look at Rex.

And for the chameleon's part, he took the children in stride and chilled on his tree.

