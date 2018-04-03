Police identify pedestrian killed in Aurora

A pedestrian struck and killed by a car late Saturday at Ogden Avenue and Long Grove Drive in Aurora has been identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo I. Bryant of Aurora, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said Bryant was struck by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Aurora man around 11:10 p.m. when he was walking near the intersection. He was discovered in the road and pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no outward signs of alcohol or drug use at the scene. No tickets have been issued pending further investigation by the Aurora Police Traffic Division.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Investigators at (630) 256-5330.