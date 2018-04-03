Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 4/3/2018 9:47 AM

Feder: Derek Dalton named general manager of CBS 2

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Derek Dalton, new president and general manager of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2.

    Derek Dalton, new president and general manager of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2.

 
 
 

Just in from Rochester, New York, longtime television station executive Derek Dalton has been named president and general manager of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2, Robert Feder writes. Get the full report at robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account