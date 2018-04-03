Just in from Rochester, New York, longtime television station executive Derek Dalton has been named president and general manager of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2, Robert Feder writes. Get the full report at robertfeder.com.
updated: 4/3/2018 9:47 AM
Feder: Derek Dalton named general manager of CBS 2
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.