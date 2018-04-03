Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/3/2018 4:56 PM

District 220 superintendent lands national leadership role

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Barrington Area Unit District 220 Superintendent Brian Harris is one of 21 school chiefs nationwide who will be on the executive committee of AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

Harris will be sworn in during a July ceremony in Washington, D.C. He will serve a three-year term.

"I am excited to extend my leadership to AASA as we advocate for students, parents, leaders and school communities at the national level," Harris said. "Advocacy for public schools across the country has never been more important than now. I believe that I can represent the needs of superintendents throughout my state of Illinois and the Midwest region in this new role. I am honored to serve on AASA's executive committee."

Harris has led District 220 since 2014.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account