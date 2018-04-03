District 220 superintendent lands national leadership role

Barrington Area Unit District 220 Superintendent Brian Harris is one of 21 school chiefs nationwide who will be on the executive committee of AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

Harris will be sworn in during a July ceremony in Washington, D.C. He will serve a three-year term.

"I am excited to extend my leadership to AASA as we advocate for students, parents, leaders and school communities at the national level," Harris said. "Advocacy for public schools across the country has never been more important than now. I believe that I can represent the needs of superintendents throughout my state of Illinois and the Midwest region in this new role. I am honored to serve on AASA's executive committee."

Harris has led District 220 since 2014.