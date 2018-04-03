Award-winning Daily Herald employee BaryAnn Koenig recalled

BaryAnn Koenig is being remembered for her 31-year, award-winning career with the Daily Herald, her enjoyment of travel and love for her family.

Koenig, 79, of Des Plaines, died from natural causes March 28, according to her family.

In her professional life, Koenig worked for the Daily Herald from September 1977 until her retirement in October 2008. Her roles included office operations manager, administrative assistant and executive secretary.

President/Chief Operating Officer Scott Stone remembered Koenig as a great woman who worked hard to make the Daily Herald successful. Koenig worked for Stone at the time of her retirement.

"She deeply cared about the newspaper and the people who worked here," Stone said. "For many years, she was the face of our advertising department and the glue that held it all together."

Koenig was known for her embracing smile and a warm hello for those she encountered on the job.

Despite her longevity, she quietly retired from the Daily Herald. She let only Stone and a small circle of work friends know of her planned exit and requested they keep it confidential so she could finish her job without distractions. She wrote a letter to her colleagues on why she wanted to leave without fanfare.

"For me, the thought of having to say goodbye to each and every one of you special people all in one day was far too difficult and way too emotional," Koenig wrote.

In 2002, Koenig was honored with the newspaper's Margie Paddock Flanders Advertising Award. She was recognized as a key player who not only was a gatekeeper for management while lending a caring ear to customers and organizations but also someone who saved the company thousands of dollars by troubleshooting and catching errors.

Koenig's daughter, Robin Lewis, remembered her mother's love of family, how she enjoyed singing in their home and her skill as a gardener. She also enjoyed joking with her grandchildren, Lewis said.

Retirement allowed Koenig to become a world traveler, with Russia, Hungary, France and Italy among her visits. She also got around the United States, Lewis said.

Koenig's survivors include three children, a sister and two grandchildren.