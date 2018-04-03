Breaking News Bar
 
9 years for man who sexually assaulted Palatine girl

Barbara Vitello
 
 

A 29-year-old Northlake man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing a Palatine girl last year.

Luis Sandoval was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in exchange for his guilty plea to a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault.

He received credit for 365 days in custody.

On April 2, 2017, Sandoval entered a bedroom where the then-8-year-old was sleeping and assaulted her. Soon after that a woman entered the room, prosecutors said. Moments later, the victim told her mother, who called police and took the girl to an emergency room, prosecutors said.

Sandoval must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

