Lake County
updated: 4/2/2018 1:54 PM

Zion man killed in Beach Park crash

Lee Filas
 
 

A 45-year-old Zion man was killed Sunday night after he was hit by a truck on Lewis Avenue in Beach Park, police said.

A 2017 Toyota Tacoma was northbound on Lewis when it struck a black man wearing dark clothing, who was walking in the northbound lanes of the roadway at about 11:30 p.m. near Richard Park, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a news release.

The man -- later identified as Novotise A. Robinson -- died at the scene, authorities said.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

