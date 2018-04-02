Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
posted: 4/2/2018 6:40 PM

Watch: Live roundtable debate on bill that would ban youth tackle football in Illinois

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Youth football debate

    Video: Youth football debate

 
Daily Herald staff report

Watch a roundtable debate of a bill that would ban Illinois children under the age of 12 from playing tackle football.

The event will start at 6:45 p.m. and end around 8:15 p.m.

Daily Herald Opinion Editor Jim Slusher is moderating a roundtable discussion featuring legislators, doctors, coaches and others.

The bill's chief sponsor, Vernon Hills Democratic state Rep. Carol Sente, will be joined by Dr. Chris Nowinski, Dr. Larry Robbins and Tregg Duerson as proponents of the bill.

Chicagoland Youth Football League President Geoff Meyer will be joined by other youth football coaches and local medical experts who believe the bill is unnecessary.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account