Watch: Live roundtable debate on bill that would ban youth tackle football in Illinois

Watch a roundtable debate of a bill that would ban Illinois children under the age of 12 from playing tackle football.

The event will start at 6:45 p.m. and end around 8:15 p.m.

Daily Herald Opinion Editor Jim Slusher is moderating a roundtable discussion featuring legislators, doctors, coaches and others.

The bill's chief sponsor, Vernon Hills Democratic state Rep. Carol Sente, will be joined by Dr. Chris Nowinski, Dr. Larry Robbins and Tregg Duerson as proponents of the bill.

Chicagoland Youth Football League President Geoff Meyer will be joined by other youth football coaches and local medical experts who believe the bill is unnecessary.