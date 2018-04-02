Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/2/2018 5:55 PM

Victim identified in fiery Aurora crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Kane County Coroner's office on Monday identified the man who died in a single-car crash Thursday as Christian J. Huerta, 23, of Aurora.

Police said Huerta was speeding west on Diehl Road near Molitor Road in Aurora when he lost control of his 2007 Infiniti G35 and struck a fiber optics box and then a tree. The force of the crash caused the car to burst into flames.

Police originally thought the car had flipped over but now say that wasn't the case.

Firefighters extricated Huerta and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account