Victim identified in fiery Aurora crash

hello

The Kane County Coroner's office on Monday identified the man who died in a single-car crash Thursday as Christian J. Huerta, 23, of Aurora.

Police said Huerta was speeding west on Diehl Road near Molitor Road in Aurora when he lost control of his 2007 Infiniti G35 and struck a fiber optics box and then a tree. The force of the crash caused the car to burst into flames.

Police originally thought the car had flipped over but now say that wasn't the case.

Firefighters extricated Huerta and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation is continuing.