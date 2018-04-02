Schaumburg recycling event set for April 21

To celebrate Earth Day weekend, the Village of Schaumburg's Environmental Committee, Schaumburg Township Elementary School District 54 and Schaumburg Township District Library are co-hosting Schaumburg's annual Recycling Event April 21.

The public event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boomers Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg.

Document destruction will take place on-site until the truck reaches capacity. There will be a limit of two boxes per vehicle, no exceptions, and residents can watch their documents be shredded on-site. No business or institutional documents will be accepted.

Additional items being accepted include electronics, such as computers, printers, telephones and radios; and small appliances, such as microwaves, holiday light strands, extension cords and computer wiring. Televisions will require a fee for recycling. Visit the village's website at http://bit.ly/2poBpHL for a complete list of accepted items and associated fees.

Books, clothes, textiles, automotive and household batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, vegetable oil, bicycles, cellphones, eye glasses, American flags, fire extinguishers and CFL bulbs will be accepted. Paint, hazardous waste, white goods, gas cylinders or Freon-containing items such as air conditioners and dehumidifiers will not.

Schaumburg residents who want to avoid the lines at the recycling event can bring in their two boxes for document destruction at a separate shredding event being held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 14, at the Engineering & Public Works Department, 714 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg.