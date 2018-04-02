Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/2/2018 10:25 PM

Forum presents both sides of tackle football debate

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video The youth football debate

    Video: The youth football debate

  • Dr. Chris Nowinski uses a heavy weight to demonstrate the impact on a helmet Monday at the Sullivan Center in Vernon Hills. State Rep. Carol Sente, sponsor of the bill, sits at left /and Tregg Duerson, son of former Chicago Bear Dave Duerson, sits at right.

      Dr. Chris Nowinski uses a heavy weight to demonstrate the impact on a helmet Monday at the Sullivan Center in Vernon Hills. State Rep. Carol Sente, sponsor of the bill, sits at left /and Tregg Duerson, son of former Chicago Bear Dave Duerson, sits at right.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Youth football coach Jeff Nicoll speaks about parental decisions during the debate on tackle football Monday at the Sullivan Center in Vernon Hills.

      Youth football coach Jeff Nicoll speaks about parental decisions during the debate on tackle football Monday at the Sullivan Center in Vernon Hills.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Parents and coaches at the Sullivan Center in Vernon Hills listen during Monday's debate on a proposed law to ban tackle football for children younger than 12.

      Parents and coaches at the Sullivan Center in Vernon Hills listen during Monday's debate on a proposed law to ban tackle football for children younger than 12.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

Supporters and opponents of a proposed law to ban tackle football for children younger than 12 debated Monday night before an audience of more than 100 people at the Sullivan Center in Vernon Hills.

Dr. Chris Nowinski, of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, says such a law would lessen the chance of brain damage. Nowinski, who played football at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights and Harvard University, compared the relationship between tackle football and chronic traumatic encephalopathy to the relationship between smoking and lung cancer.

"In our database, people who have played 20-plus years, they all have CTE," Nowinski said, adding researchers have seen brain damage in people who stopped playing football after high school as well. "You have to prevent the number of years played."

Nowinski was one of three panelists on the side of state Rep. Carol Sente, a Vernon Hills Democrat who introduced the bill in January.

Dr. Gerard Gioia, of Children's National Health System and founder and director of the Safe Concussion Outcome Recovery & Education, opposes the legislation, saying he doesn't believe the scientific data is sound enough to justify a ban.

"I couldn't be more in favor in assuring this game is as safe as possible," Gioia said. "You're making assumptions based on early information that is not yet ready for policy direction."

The bill is named after Dave Duerson, a former Chicago Bears defensive back. His son Tregg Duerson was another panelist. He said the CTE his father suffered as a result of playing football made him a shadow of his former self and led him to take his own life in 2011.

"He should have been a canary in the coal mine, but he wasn't," Tregg Duerson said. "He's one of hundreds that have now had their lives destroyed by this disease."

Gioia said experts know CTE is extremely serious but haven't established a clear-cut link to youth football.

Another key point of debate was whether it was the place of the government to step in and take the decision to allow children to play tackle football out of parents' hands.

Sente said she would prefer that the solution didn't come from the government but said because youth football, unlike soccer, is made of separate independent leagues, it's difficult to regulate. The American Youth Soccer Organization recently banned heading the ball for youth players because of concerns about injuries.

Panelist Geoff Meyer, president and co-founder of the Chicagoland Youth Football League, said if the game is taught the right way, concerns about CTE can be lessened. Meyer, who opposes the legislation, said although the panelists were on different sides, all were ultimately trying to do right by youth.

"We are merely friendly rivals tonight for the common goals of our children," Meyer said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account