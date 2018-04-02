Feder: Chilling video shows WGN's future owner in action

For a frightening glimpse into what may be in store for "Chicago's Very Own" WGN-Channel 9 and WGN AM 720, look no further than to a chilling video montage that went viral over the weekend, Robert Feder writes. The video shows anchors from local stations owned by Maryland-based Sinclair Broadcast Group, which plans to acquire WGN, reading a message that supports President Donald Trump's attacks on the news media. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.