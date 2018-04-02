For a frightening glimpse into what may be in store for "Chicago's Very Own" WGN-Channel 9 and WGN AM 720, look no further than to a chilling video montage that went viral over the weekend, Robert Feder writes. The video shows anchors from local stations owned by Maryland-based Sinclair Broadcast Group, which plans to acquire WGN, reading a message that supports President Donald Trump's attacks on the news media. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 4/2/2018 7:04 AM
Feder: Chilling video shows WGN's future owner in action
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.