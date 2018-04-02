Des Plaines History Center leader Caine remembered as 'dear colleague and true friend'

Des Plaines History Center Executive Director Shari Caine died Friday after battling cancer. She was 52. Courtesy of the Des Plaines History Center

Shari L. Caine, a longtime curator at the Des Plaines History Center and its executive director since 2011, died Friday after battling cancer, officials from the center announced Monday. She was 52.

"Shari worked hard to promote history, art and culture in Des Plaines," Senior Curator Philip Mohr said in the announcement. "She is an example of a leader who supports and enhances the professionals working under her. We have lost a dear colleague and a true friend."

Caine began working at the History Center as a curator in 1997, shortly after finishing her master of arts in historical administration at Eastern Illinois University. She managed the museum's historical archives and worked with other staff on research projects and building exhibits.

She helped to expand the Historical Society into the History Center building at 781 Pearson St. in 2002, and was promoted to executive director in 2011 after the death of her predecessor, Joy Matthiessen.

As director, Caine led the reinvigoration of the center following the recession, officials said. Those efforts included rebuilding the professional staff and renovating display rooms in the Kinder House and History Center.

She also coordinated the museum's work with many partners, including the City of Des Plaines, the Des Plaines Park District, the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Des Plaines Public Library and the Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines.

Last year, she led celebration activities for the 50th anniversary of the Des Plaines Historical Society. Thanks to her hard work and dedication, the History Center received the first Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce and Industry Barbara Ryan Award of Excellence in 2017, officials said.

Away from the History Center, Caine served on the board of the Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines and formerly on the board of Eastern Illinois University's Historical Administration Program Association.

"Shari was a gentle soul, caring and kind, and passionate about the history of Des Plaines," center President Mark Thompson said. "The board and staff have been blessed to have had Shari's outstanding leadership as executive director and her friendship."

Public visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines. Services will be private.

Memorials in Caine's name may be made to American Cancer Society, cancer.org, or the Des Plaines History Center, desplaineshistory.org.