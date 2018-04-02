Crash closes Rand Road in Des Plaines. Authorities searching for victims

Rand Road remains closed between East Dempster Street and Elk Boulevard in Des Plaines due to a crash about 2:20 a.m. Monday, Sigalert is reporting.

The cause of the crash and the extent of any injuries are unknown.

ABC 7 Chicago is reporting one person was injured and two others might be missing.

Fire officials believe the car was going at a very high rate of speed when it hit an electrical pole, ABC 7 is reporting.

One person was taken to Lutheran General Hospital. That person told first responders two others were also in the vehicle when it crashed in a wooded area near Ballard Road and the Des Plaines River.

"Basically just a search pattern in the woods ... and looking for the two victims if they are in fact in there," Fire Chief Alan Wax said. "We also have police canines out with the search."

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.