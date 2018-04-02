Antioch man charged after 19-year-old's overdose

An Antioch man has been charged with drug-induced homicide after a 19-year-old Wisconsin woman overdosed on a cocktail of drugs police say he gave her.

Timothy T. Irving, 40, was charged March 19 after police determined he provided a lethal combination of drugs that killed 19-year-old Tehya E. Lundstrum of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, according to a news release Monday from Antioch police.

Police said they found Lundstrum unresponsive in the basement of Irving's home on the 400 block of Joren Trail in Antioch Nov. 30. She later was pronounced dead at a hospital, and toxicology tests later determined she had taken a combination of cocaine, heroin and the powerful opioid fentanyl, officials said.

After a nearly three-month investigation, Irving was arrested at Gurnee Mills Mall March 31 and charged with drug-induced homicide, a felony that can carry a penalty of up to 30 years in prison, according to the news release.

Irving is being held at the Lake County jail on $500,000 bail. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing April 24.