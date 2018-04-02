2 dead, over 50 sick after using synthetic pot

Two people have died and over 50 have been sickened across Illinois after using synthetic marijuana, state health officials said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Sunday that at least one person had died due to severe bleeding after using synthetic cannabinoids. The number rose Monday to two dead, bringing the total number of people affected to 56, officials said.

The substance is sometimes referred to as "fake weed," "K2" and "spice." Chemicals are often sprayed on plant materials to be smoked or sold as liquids to be vaporized in e-cigarettes, officials said. It is often a mixture of hundreds of chemicals that affect the same brain receptors as the main ingredient in marijuana, but its effects are often much more powerful, dangerous or even life-threatening, according to state health officials.

The deaths and illnesses were caused by severe bleeding from multiple body sites including the nose, mouth, eyes, ears and more, officials said. The symptoms are due to a condition called vitamin K-dependent coagulopathy, which decreases the blood's ability to clot, according to state health officials.

At least nine of the cases tested positive for a chemical called brodifacoum, commonly used as rat poison, officials said. The poison causes death in rodents by reducing the amount of vitamin K in the blood. It is similar to the blood thinner warfarin but is much more powerful, officials said.

In a memo to emergency rooms and health care facilities across the state, Illinois health officials called the chemical a "superwarfarin," warning it can stay in the body for a long time and thus requires long-term vitamin-K treatment.

Officials also warned pharmacies in Illinois to be sure they have enough vitamin K in stock to meet the needs of patients who may need large doses over the course of several weeks to months.

State health officials said they're still searching for a common source for the drugs, which are legal and are often sold at convenience stores, gas stations drug paraphernalia shops and online. Officials warned anyone who may have recently purchased synthetic marijuana not to use the drug and to call 911 if they exhibit unexplained bleeding or bruising.