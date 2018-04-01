Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/1/2018 1:50 PM

Two children hospitalized in South Barrington crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Two children were taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates after a four-vehicle crash late Sunday morning crash near Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

South Barrington police Sgt. Sam Parma said the chain-reaction crash occurred when one vehicle rear-ended another at 10:55 a.m. on northbound Barrington Road just north of Mudhank Road.

The children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Parma said. One of the cars involved had to be towed from the scene.

Traffic was tied up for about 45 minutes, affecting the ability of cars to reach Willow Creek for services. The last service was scheduled to start about an hour after the crash.

"It was more of a mess than anything just because of the timing," Parma said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account