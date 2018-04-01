Two children hospitalized in South Barrington crash

Two children were taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates after a four-vehicle crash late Sunday morning crash near Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

South Barrington police Sgt. Sam Parma said the chain-reaction crash occurred when one vehicle rear-ended another at 10:55 a.m. on northbound Barrington Road just north of Mudhank Road.

The children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Parma said. One of the cars involved had to be towed from the scene.

Traffic was tied up for about 45 minutes, affecting the ability of cars to reach Willow Creek for services. The last service was scheduled to start about an hour after the crash.

"It was more of a mess than anything just because of the timing," Parma said.