Pedestrian killed in Aurora crash late Saturday

A male pedestrian was hit and killed by a car late Saturday night at Ogden Avenue and Long Grove Drive in Aurora, police said Sunday morning.

The crash occurred about 11:10 p.m., when a 2013 Buick Regal driven westbound on Ogden by a 19-year-old Aurora man struck the man, according to police.

The victim has not yet been identified, police said.

The driver of the car, as well as a 19-year-old Oswego woman in the vehicle, were not injured.

No tickets have been issued and the crash remains under investigation.