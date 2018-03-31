Suburban fans sad but still hopeful after Loyola's loss

hello

Loyola University graduate and die-hard Ramblers fan Kathy Manos didn't want to think about how she and other enthusiasts gathered Saturday afternoon at Coach's Corner in Elk Grove Village would react if the team failed to win its semifinal game against the Michigan Wolverines.

"If they fall short, we congratulate the other team," said the Schaumburg resident and 1980 Loyola graduate.

"We take pride in our accomplishment win or lose," added her former neighbor Marty Lupou, 26, of Roselle.

For most of the game, Manos and Lupou didn't worry about losing. They, along with the other supporters who crowded into the Biesterfield Road bar and restaurant, cheered the Ramblers, who maintained a consistent 10-point lead

But as the second half unfolded and the Wolverines tied the score at 47, the mood of Coach's patrons grew more somber.

"I've been nervous the whole game," said Carol Ambroson of Elk Grove Village, who watched intently with his wife Beckie and son C.J. "It can go either way."

Ambroson and his family have no academic ties to Loyola. Their allegiance is based on geography.

"We've lived in Chicago 30 years; any time any Chicago team is doing well, we're on board," he said.

Co-owner and fan Sue Remien, whose daughters attended Loyola, watched with dismay as the Wolverines went up 53 to 47 on the Ramblers.

"They're doing it to me again," she said, referring to several buzzer-beaters that got the Ramblers to the Final Four.

With less than two minutes to go, the realization set in that a national championship would elude the team.

"They have nothing to be ashamed of," said Manos' friend, Fran Dean of Schaumburg. "They've done a beautiful job."

Manos agreed.

"They actually brought joy to Chicago," she said.

Remien concurred.

"It's still the coolest thing that's happened (to Loyola basketball) since 1963," she said.

And there's always next year.