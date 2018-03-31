Breaking News Bar
 
Man suffers burns, cats rescued from East Dundee house fire

  • Firefighters work to control a fire Saturday morning on the 0-100 block of Summit Avenue in East Dundee. One man suffered burn injuries and three cats were rescued from the fire.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Firefighters try to vent the roof Saturday morning while fighting a house fire on the 0-100 block of Summit Avenue in East Dundee. The fire took roughly an hour to extinguish and caused burn injuries to one resident of the home.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

An East Dundee resident was hospitalized with burn injuries and three cats were taken to an animal hospital after a fire broke out at a family's house Saturday morning, authorities said.

Paramedics with the East Dundee Fire Protection District took the man to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, Deputy Chief Jason Parthun said in a news release.

Firefighters arriving shortly after 10:45 a.m. to the scene of the split-level house on the 0-100 block of Summit Avenue found heavy smoke coming from a two-car, attached garage, Parthun said.

They found two other residents at the home, who were not injured, and took the burned man to the hospital while they worked to get the flames under control.

By 11:40 a.m., the fire was largely extinguished and firefighters had given oxygen to the three cats they rescued from the home. Family members who were not injured took the cats to an animal hospital for evaluation, Parthun said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire protection district estimates damage at $100,000.

East Dundee firefighters were assisted by crews from Algonquin, Bartlett, Barrington Countryside, Carpentersville, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Palatine Rural, Pingree Grove, Rutland Dundee and West Dundee.

