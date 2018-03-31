Man suffers burns, cats rescued from East Dundee house fire

An East Dundee resident was hospitalized with burn injuries and three cats were taken to an animal hospital after a fire broke out at a family's house Saturday morning, authorities said.

Paramedics with the East Dundee Fire Protection District took the man to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, Deputy Chief Jason Parthun said in a news release.

Firefighters arriving shortly after 10:45 a.m. to the scene of the split-level house on the 0-100 block of Summit Avenue found heavy smoke coming from a two-car, attached garage, Parthun said.

They found two other residents at the home, who were not injured, and took the burned man to the hospital while they worked to get the flames under control.

By 11:40 a.m., the fire was largely extinguished and firefighters had given oxygen to the three cats they rescued from the home. Family members who were not injured took the cats to an animal hospital for evaluation, Parthun said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire protection district estimates damage at $100,000.

East Dundee firefighters were assisted by crews from Algonquin, Bartlett, Barrington Countryside, Carpentersville, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Palatine Rural, Pingree Grove, Rutland Dundee and West Dundee.