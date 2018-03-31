Kids of all ages winners at Batavia egg hop

There appeared to be just as much hopping as there was hunting in downtown Batavia and the surrounding area Saturday morning.

The two-hour Downtown Batavia Egg Hop had something for kids of all ages, from finding eggs and prizes at local businesses to games, entertainment and other fun things to do at the Peg Bond Center.

The first 500 kids received goody bags from sponsors, and kids were free to visit downtown businesses starting at 10 a.m. to find eggs filled with surprises and a chance to win raffle prizes, including gift certificates.

There was also a special egg hunt at the Peg Bond Center for kids 3 and younger to ensure they received a share of the good stuff.