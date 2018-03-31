Hanover Park felon gets 18 years for armed robbery

A Hanover Park man with a murder conviction in his past now has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in an armed robbery.

Brian O'Dell, 39, of the 4700 block of Zeppelin Drive, was sentenced Friday in McHenry County Court after a jury convicted him in January of several charges stemming from an attack on a woman and two men last summer in Woodstock.

O'Dell, who previously served prison time for the 1998 murder of an Elgin man in Carpentersville, was sentenced for felony armed robbery, armed violence, unlawful restraint and mob action, according to McHenry County court records. The charges could have brought between six and 30 years of prison time.

Under state law, O'Dell will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence.

The sentencing Friday by Judge Sharon Prather comes nine months after O'Dell and another person stole a woman's iPhone at gunpoint, stole a man's wallet and beat two men about 2 a.m. June 28 on the 200 block of Throop Street in Woodstock. Authorities said the victims knew their attackers.

O'Dell was arrested shortly after the robbery and detained in McHenry County Jail under $200,000 bail, court records show. His bail was revoked when he was convicted Jan. 22 after a four-day jury trial. His motion for a new trial Friday was denied.

In 2000, O'Dell was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the murder of Robert W. Reinmann, a 28-year-old Elgin man who was married with three kids. In a plea deal negotiated with the Kane County State's Attorney's office, O'Dell was convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting outside an apartment on Sept. 23, 1998.

Authorities at the time said O'Dell shot Reimann once in the head after an argument on the 100 block of Golf View Lane. It was the second murder in two weeks in Carpentersville's Morningside neighborhood at the time.