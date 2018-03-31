Chicago man charged in Oak Brook mall carjacking; bail $100,000

Darnell Anderson, 26, of the 4800 block of West Monroe Street in Chicago, has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a gun and armed robbery after he is accused of working with another person to steal a 68-year-old woman's purse and car from Oakbrook Center mall in Oak Brook. Courtesy of DuPage County jail

A Chicago man is facing charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a gun and armed robbery after he is accused of playing a role in stealing a woman's car and purse from Oakbrook Center mall.

Bail was set at $100,000 for Darnell Anderson, 26, of the 4800 block of West Monroe Street, during a bond hearing Saturday morning in DuPage County Court. He is next due in court April 23 in front of Judge Jeffrey MacKay and if convicted, could face up to 45 years in prison.

The charges came three days after Anderson and another suspect are accused of stealing the 68-year-old woman's car and purse at gunpoint before her shift Wednesday morning at Oakbrook Center.

The DuPage County state's attorney's office could not say Saturday whether the other suspect is still at large, but authorities said their investigation is continuing.

Police have recovered the woman's vehicle, a white Honda Civic, and recovered a vehicle reported stolen from Maywood that authorities believe the suspects used to get to Oak Brook and commit the carjacking.

Oak Brook police said the woman was sitting in her Civic about 9:36 a.m. Wednesday in the mall parking lot when a white Toyota Camry drove up behind her and blocked her into her spot.

A man with a gun approached the woman, opened her driver's side door and ordered her to leave the vehicle.

The woman tried to run away with her purse, but the man caught her and took her purse before driving away in her car as another man drove away in the Camry. The woman was not injured, authorities said.

Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger said in a news release his officers, in collaboration with their counterparts at the Maywood, Chicago and Illinois State Police departments, put together the case against Anderson in roughly 48 hours.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, who called the occurrence of such a crime at the popular shopping center "outrageous," said the speedy arrest sends a message to offenders that they will be held accountable.